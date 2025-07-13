Left Menu

Mastermind of Human Trafficking Racket Nabbed in Gorakhpur Encounter

Moharram, an alleged human trafficking mastermind, was arrested in Gorakhpur after an encounter with the police. He sustained a leg injury while attempting an escape with a police pistol. Linked to inter-state trafficking of young women, Moharram is currently under investigation for broader criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The police in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested Moharram, alleged mastermind of an inter-state human trafficking network, following an early morning encounter.

During a police site inspection, Moharram attempted to escape by snatching a service pistol from a woman sub-inspector, resulting in a bullet injury during police retaliation.

Authorities reveal Moharram's involvement in trafficking young women to Haryana and Rajasthan, with ongoing investigations to dismantle the network and uncover further criminal connections.

