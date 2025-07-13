Left Menu

Tourists Saved in Dramatic Forest Rescue in Himachal Pradesh

Three tourists from Punjab and a local resident were successfully rescued from a dense forest in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Stranded for nearly six hours, they were located after a coordinated search operation by Mandi Police and SDRF. All individuals were safely returned by early Sunday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:43 IST
A dramatic late-night rescue mission unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi area as three tourists from Punjab, along with a local resident, were saved from a perilous situation in a dense forest. According to officials, Mandi Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) led the operation on Saturday night.

The incident occurred when the tourists and the local, attempting to navigate a trail after a road blockage, misplaced their path in the darkness. After being lost for six hours, a tourist managed to contact authorities, prompting a swift response from the police and SDRF teams.

Following a two-hour search operation, two tourists were found trapped in a gorge, while the remaining two were safely located nearby. The victims were provided with immediate medical attention and refreshments before being transported back to safety early Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

