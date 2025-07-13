Tourists Saved in Dramatic Forest Rescue in Himachal Pradesh

A dramatic late-night rescue mission unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi area as three tourists from Punjab, along with a local resident, were saved from a perilous situation in a dense forest. According to officials, Mandi Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) led the operation on Saturday night.

The incident occurred when the tourists and the local, attempting to navigate a trail after a road blockage, misplaced their path in the darkness. After being lost for six hours, a tourist managed to contact authorities, prompting a swift response from the police and SDRF teams.

Following a two-hour search operation, two tourists were found trapped in a gorge, while the remaining two were safely located nearby. The victims were provided with immediate medical attention and refreshments before being transported back to safety early Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)