Tragic Stream Incident in Madhya Pradesh: Family Swept Away

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, a couple along with their toddler son were swept away by a stream on Sunday, authorities reported.

The unfortunate event took place around 3 pm near Surai Jholiapura village, between Solmi and Kolar rivers, as detailed by Sub-Divisional Officer of Police, Ravi Sharma.

An eyewitness alerted the police, prompting a search-and-rescue operation to commence. Superintendent of Police, Deepak Shukla confirmed that the rush of water pulled in Ataur Rehman, his wife Raafat, and their son Oran. Rescue teams are currently at multiple strategic points as part of the ongoing operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)