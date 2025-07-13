Left Menu

Tragic Stream Incident in Madhya Pradesh: Family Swept Away

A family, including a couple and their toddler, was swept away in a stream in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred near Surai Jholiapura village. Authorities launched a search-and-rescue operation after being alerted, deploying teams to various points as part of the effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sehore | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:41 IST
Tragic Stream Incident in Madhya Pradesh: Family Swept Away
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, a couple along with their toddler son were swept away by a stream on Sunday, authorities reported.

The unfortunate event took place around 3 pm near Surai Jholiapura village, between Solmi and Kolar rivers, as detailed by Sub-Divisional Officer of Police, Ravi Sharma.

An eyewitness alerted the police, prompting a search-and-rescue operation to commence. Superintendent of Police, Deepak Shukla confirmed that the rush of water pulled in Ataur Rehman, his wife Raafat, and their son Oran. Rescue teams are currently at multiple strategic points as part of the ongoing operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025