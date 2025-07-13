Srinagar NCB Busts Drug Smuggling Ring in Anantnag

The Srinagar Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made significant strides in combating drug trafficking by arresting two individuals reportedly involved in a narcotics operation in the Anantnag district. According to officials, the network was active in South Kashmir.

During an operation from July 8-9 in Bijbehara, Anantnag, the NCB seized approximately 28 kilograms of poppy straw. The apprehended suspects are Shabir Ahmad, a former Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) member, and Mohammad Amin, linked to previous NDPS cases.

A retroactive probe into Ahmad's background uncovered his 1996 arrest for terror activities, while Amin had secured bail in two narcotics cases from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. This development reflects continued efforts against drug and terror-related offenses in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)