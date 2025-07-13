Left Menu

Srinagar NCB Busts Drug Smuggling Ring in Anantnag

The Srinagar Narcotics Control Bureau has dismantled a drug trafficking network in Anantnag by arresting two individuals, including a former militant, and seizing 28 kilograms of poppy straw. Further investigation linked the suspects to past terror and drug-related offenses in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:48 IST
Srinagar NCB Busts Drug Smuggling Ring in Anantnag
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Srinagar Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made significant strides in combating drug trafficking by arresting two individuals reportedly involved in a narcotics operation in the Anantnag district. According to officials, the network was active in South Kashmir.

During an operation from July 8-9 in Bijbehara, Anantnag, the NCB seized approximately 28 kilograms of poppy straw. The apprehended suspects are Shabir Ahmad, a former Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) member, and Mohammad Amin, linked to previous NDPS cases.

A retroactive probe into Ahmad's background uncovered his 1996 arrest for terror activities, while Amin had secured bail in two narcotics cases from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. This development reflects continued efforts against drug and terror-related offenses in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025