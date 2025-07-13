Left Menu

Delhi's Crackdown on Firecrackers: Enforcing the Year-Round Ban

Delhi has implemented a year-round ban on firecrackers to combat pollution, as enforced by the DPCC and in line with a Supreme Court directive. Citizens are urged to report violations through official channels. The permanent ban replaces previous seasonal restrictions, aiming for broader environmental protection.

Updated: 13-07-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:52 IST
In a bid to curb pollution, Delhi's year-round ban on firecrackers remains firmly in place. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has made a public appeal for citizens to help enforce the ban by reporting any infractions.

The unyielding regulation, covering the manufacture, storage, and sale of firecrackers in the national capital, follows a Supreme Court directive formalized by the Delhi government under the Environment (Protection) Act. Delhites are urged to report any violations via the Green Delhi app, the noise pollution portal, helpline 155271, or ERSS-112.

The ban, effective since January 1, replaces previous temporary restrictions, as the Supreme Court advised a comprehensive measure over seasonal prohibitions in November 2024.

