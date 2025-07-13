Indian Judiciary: Guardians of Global Justice
Justice Surya Kant highlights that India's commitment to justice transcends its borders, emphasizing the role of Indian courts in upholding rights for non-resident Indians. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Sweden, he underscores the judiciary's role in maintaining democratic integrity and protecting fundamental rights abroad.
Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court of India has underscored the nation's unwavering commitment to justice beyond its borders.
Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Sweden, he mentioned that the Indian judiciary often extends the protection of fundamental rights to non-resident Indians, reinforcing its dedication to justice globally.
The justice praised the diaspora for retaining their Indian identity in a globalised world and highlighted the judiciary's pivotal role in safeguarding constitutional values like secularism and dignity.
