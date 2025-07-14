Tragedy Strikes Kentucky Church: A Community in Shock
In Lexington, Kentucky, a suspect shot a state trooper before fleeing to a nearby church and killing two women. The suspect was later shot by police at the church. The incident unfolded when a trooper attempted a traffic stop near the airport, leading to the suspect's violent spree.
A tragic incident unfolded in Lexington, Kentucky, when a shooting at a church resulted in the death of two women. The violence started after a state trooper was shot during a traffic stop near the airport.
According to Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, the suspect, after wounding the trooper, carjacked a vehicle and navigated to the church, continuing the assault.
The male suspect was eventually confronted and killed by the police at the church, bringing an end to the terrifying sequence of events.
