Tragedy Strikes Kentucky Church: A Community in Shock

A tragic incident unfolded in Lexington, Kentucky, when a shooting at a church resulted in the death of two women. The violence started after a state trooper was shot during a traffic stop near the airport.

According to Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, the suspect, after wounding the trooper, carjacked a vehicle and navigated to the church, continuing the assault.

The male suspect was eventually confronted and killed by the police at the church, bringing an end to the terrifying sequence of events.