Left Menu

Pro-Democracy Activists Appeal: A Chronicle of Dissent

Twelve pro-democracy activists, jailed in November 2024 after a prolonged trial, have appealed their convictions and sentences. The saga began in 2020 amid a crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong. Key events include arrests, the introduction of a national security law, and a high-profile trial extending into 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:30 IST
Pro-Democracy Activists Appeal: A Chronicle of Dissent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, twelve pro-democracy activists jailed last November in Hong Kong are challenging their convictions and sentences. This move comes amid growing global criticism regarding the suppression of democratic movements in the city.

The roots of this saga trace back to 2020 when Benny Tai, seen as the alleged mastermind, published an article that prosecutors claimed outlined a conspiracy. The crackdown intensified with the implementation of a national security law that year, leading to mass arrests and a sweeping trial.

By 2024, the prolonged legal battle culminated in convictions for 14 of 16 defendants, while two were acquitted. As appeals begin, both the international community and local citizens watch closely, concerned about the future of democracy in the region.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025