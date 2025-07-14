Pro-Democracy Activists Appeal: A Chronicle of Dissent

In a significant development, twelve pro-democracy activists jailed last November in Hong Kong are challenging their convictions and sentences. This move comes amid growing global criticism regarding the suppression of democratic movements in the city.

The roots of this saga trace back to 2020 when Benny Tai, seen as the alleged mastermind, published an article that prosecutors claimed outlined a conspiracy. The crackdown intensified with the implementation of a national security law that year, leading to mass arrests and a sweeping trial.

By 2024, the prolonged legal battle culminated in convictions for 14 of 16 defendants, while two were acquitted. As appeals begin, both the international community and local citizens watch closely, concerned about the future of democracy in the region.