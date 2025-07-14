Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Qom: Seven Injured in Residential Blast

An explosion at a residential building in Qom's Pardisan neighborhood injured seven people. Local emergency officials dispatched five ambulances with the effort to address the situation swiftly. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

An explosion has rocked a residential building in the Pardisan neighborhood of Qom city, Iran, leaving seven individuals injured. Emergency services acted promptly, with five ambulances dispatched to the scene to provide immediate assistance.

The incident has sent shock waves through the community, highlighting concerns over safety and emergency response protocols in densely populated areas. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as first responders rushed to treat the injured and secure the area.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion, which remains unclear. The incident raises questions about infrastructure safety and emergency preparedness in urban environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

