Gachibowli Crackdown: IT Professionals Among 14 Held in Ganja Bust

A decoy operation in Gachibowli led to the detention of 14 individuals, including IT employees, caught buying ganja. The suspect, a repeat offender, targeted IT workers, selling 100 packets of ganja. All arrested tested positive for cannabis and were referred to de-addiction centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a significant drug bust operation in Gachibowli, 14 individuals, comprising IT professionals and a student, were apprehended for allegedly attempting to purchase ganja. The operation, led by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), uncovered alarming details.

Among those caught were two couples, one of which arrived with their four-year-old child. The operation targeted a repeat offender from Maharashtra, known for targeting IT and private sector employees. A database of over 100 regular consumers was discovered, with communications conducted via coded messages on instant messaging apps.

All involved parties tested positive for cannabis and were referred to de-addiction centers. Authorities continue to pursue the main suspect, who remains at large following the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

