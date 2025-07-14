Gachibowli Crackdown: IT Professionals Among 14 Held in Ganja Bust

In a significant drug bust operation in Gachibowli, 14 individuals, comprising IT professionals and a student, were apprehended for allegedly attempting to purchase ganja. The operation, led by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), uncovered alarming details.

Among those caught were two couples, one of which arrived with their four-year-old child. The operation targeted a repeat offender from Maharashtra, known for targeting IT and private sector employees. A database of over 100 regular consumers was discovered, with communications conducted via coded messages on instant messaging apps.

All involved parties tested positive for cannabis and were referred to de-addiction centers. Authorities continue to pursue the main suspect, who remains at large following the operation.

