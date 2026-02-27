Left Menu

IIFL Foundation's Impactful Contribution to Balasaheb Deoras Rugnalay in Pune

The IIFL Foundation has donated Rs 16 crore for key facilities at the Balasaheb Deoras Rugnalay in Pune. The new hospital aims to provide modern and affordable healthcare, improving health outcomes and creating jobs. The project honors Balasaheb Deoras's legacy of social service and community welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:57 IST
IIFL Foundation's Impactful Contribution to Balasaheb Deoras Rugnalay in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

The IIFL Foundation has made a significant contribution of Rs 16 crore towards the development of the Balasaheb Deoras Rugnalay in Pune. This proposed state-of-the-art, 1000-bed hospital aims to deliver high-quality, affordable healthcare services to the region's citizens.

The construction of 20 Outpatient Departments, a CT Scan department, and other essential facilities is underway, enhancing the existing Balasaheb Deoras Polyclinic. This initiative not only fills a critical gap in healthcare services in Pune's eastern region but also aligns with a holistic approach for better health outcomes.

Named after the influential RSS leader, the hospital embodies Balasaheb Deoras's commitment to social service. It seeks to provide compassionate healthcare while generating employment opportunities, thus contributing to both social welfare and economic development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026