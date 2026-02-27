IIFL Foundation's Impactful Contribution to Balasaheb Deoras Rugnalay in Pune

The IIFL Foundation has made a significant contribution of Rs 16 crore towards the development of the Balasaheb Deoras Rugnalay in Pune. This proposed state-of-the-art, 1000-bed hospital aims to deliver high-quality, affordable healthcare services to the region's citizens.

The construction of 20 Outpatient Departments, a CT Scan department, and other essential facilities is underway, enhancing the existing Balasaheb Deoras Polyclinic. This initiative not only fills a critical gap in healthcare services in Pune's eastern region but also aligns with a holistic approach for better health outcomes.

Named after the influential RSS leader, the hospital embodies Balasaheb Deoras's commitment to social service. It seeks to provide compassionate healthcare while generating employment opportunities, thus contributing to both social welfare and economic development in the region.

