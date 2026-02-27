Left Menu

Kejriwal Cleared of Liquor License Case, Opposition Claims Political Vendetta

An Indian court dismissed a corruption case against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, sparking claims of political motivation. Kejriwal was accused of irregularities in awarding liquor licenses. The CBI plans to appeal, asserting the investigation was inadequate. The court also cleared 22 others, including Kejriwal's former deputy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:59 IST
An Indian court dismissed the corruption trial against Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister, in a case his party deemed politically motivated.

Kejriwal faced charges of irregularly awarding liquor licenses under a 2022 policy. The court decision comes just after AAP's electoral loss in Delhi to the ruling party.

The Central Bureau of Investigation plans to appeal, claiming overlooked investigation aspects. Meanwhile, the court also cleared 22 others, including former deputy Manish Sisodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

