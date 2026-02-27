Kejriwal Cleared of Liquor License Case, Opposition Claims Political Vendetta
An Indian court dismissed a corruption case against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, sparking claims of political motivation. Kejriwal was accused of irregularities in awarding liquor licenses. The CBI plans to appeal, asserting the investigation was inadequate. The court also cleared 22 others, including Kejriwal's former deputy.
An Indian court dismissed the corruption trial against Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister, in a case his party deemed politically motivated.
Kejriwal faced charges of irregularly awarding liquor licenses under a 2022 policy. The court decision comes just after AAP's electoral loss in Delhi to the ruling party.
The Central Bureau of Investigation plans to appeal, claiming overlooked investigation aspects. Meanwhile, the court also cleared 22 others, including former deputy Manish Sisodia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
