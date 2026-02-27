Father-Son Duo Nabbed with Ganja Worth Rs 40 Lakh in Gumla

A significant drug bust occurred in Jharkhand's Gumla district when police apprehended a man and his son, seizing 48 kg of ganja worth Rs 40 lakh, officials confirmed.

Following a tip-off, police raided their home in Badaik Colony, within the limits of Gumla Sadar police station. Officers not only recovered the illegal substance but also found Rs 39,280 in cash.

Gumla Sadar Officer-in-Charge Mahendra Karmalai stated both individuals were detained, with an FIR registered under the NDPS Act. They have since been remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)