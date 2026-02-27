Mark Carney's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Indo-Canadian Ties

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney kicked off his diplomatic tour of India with his arrival in Mumbai this Friday. Aimed at bolstering Indo-Canadian ties, his visit includes engagements with pivotal business figures in the bustling economic hub.

Following his consultations in Mumbai, Carney is set to travel to New Delhi on March 1. A scheduled meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 highlights the agenda, indicating a move to strengthen cooperative frameworks between the two nations.

Additionally, Carney plans to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and deliver an address at the India-Canada CEO Forum in the capital before concluding his whirlwind visit and returning to Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)