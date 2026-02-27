Left Menu

Mark Carney's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Indo-Canadian Ties

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney begins a four-day visit to India, with key meetings in Mumbai and New Delhi. He will engage with business leaders and government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to enhance economic and diplomatic relations between Canada and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:59 IST
Mark Carney's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Indo-Canadian Ties
visit
  • Country:
  • India

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney kicked off his diplomatic tour of India with his arrival in Mumbai this Friday. Aimed at bolstering Indo-Canadian ties, his visit includes engagements with pivotal business figures in the bustling economic hub.

Following his consultations in Mumbai, Carney is set to travel to New Delhi on March 1. A scheduled meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 highlights the agenda, indicating a move to strengthen cooperative frameworks between the two nations.

Additionally, Carney plans to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and deliver an address at the India-Canada CEO Forum in the capital before concluding his whirlwind visit and returning to Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026