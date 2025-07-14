Tragic Shooting in Begusarai Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot and another injured by unknown assailants in Bihar's Begusarai district on Monday morning, according to police.

The victim, identified as Amit Kumar, died from his injuries while the injured, Prince Kumar, 24, is currently stable at a local hospital. The incident unfolded in Lohiya Nagar's Ward No. 24 when the victims were attacked by unidentified individuals, who fled the scene, eyewitnesses reported.

Police arrived promptly, transferring the victims to medical care. A hunt is underway for the suspects. This attack follows the shooting deaths of a lawyer and a teacher in Patna and Saran just the day before.

(With inputs from agencies.)