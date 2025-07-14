Iran's Diplomatic Dance: Sanctions and Snapbacks

Iran has vowed to retaliate against any reinstatement of United Nations sanctions tied to its nuclear program, though it remains mum on specific actions. This warning comes as the 'snapback mechanism' could be employed if no deal satisfies European security interests.

Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, criticized European actions, asserting they have breached Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commitments. With U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA and new tensions after a recent conflict with Israel, the nuclear landscape remains fragile.

The international community continues to navigate the complexities of the 2015 nuclear deal, eyeing alternatives that could prevent the escalation of nuclear capabilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)