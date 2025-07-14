Left Menu

Iran's Diplomatic Dance: Sanctions and Snapbacks

Iran threatens a response to any reimposed U.N. sanctions over its nuclear program. The 'snapback mechanism' could reactivate sanctions if no deal secures European interests. Iran criticizes European powers for violating JCPOA commitments and questions their moral right to enforce sanctions.

14-07-2025
Iran has vowed to retaliate against any reinstatement of United Nations sanctions tied to its nuclear program, though it remains mum on specific actions. This warning comes as the 'snapback mechanism' could be employed if no deal satisfies European security interests.

Esmaeil Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, criticized European actions, asserting they have breached Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commitments. With U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA and new tensions after a recent conflict with Israel, the nuclear landscape remains fragile.

The international community continues to navigate the complexities of the 2015 nuclear deal, eyeing alternatives that could prevent the escalation of nuclear capabilities in the region.

