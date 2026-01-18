Left Menu

Transatlantic Tensions: European Allies Unite Against US Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Eight European countries have strongly opposed US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 10% tariff on them for resisting American control of Greenland. The move endangers transatlantic relations and NATO cohesion. European leaders unanimously condemned the tariffs, voicing concerns about economic and diplomatic repercussions.

In a bold move, eight European nations have pushed back against US President Donald Trump's plan to levy a 10% tariff on them due to their opposition to US control of Greenland. On Sunday, top allies including Denmark, Norway, and Germany issued a joint statement denouncing the tariffs as a threat to transatlantic partnerships.

Trump's decision has sparked debates about US-European ties, with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warning that the rift could benefit rivals China and Russia. The US market could witness increased tensions following Trump's policy, which he views as necessary for national security discussions over Greenland's status.

Domestically and internationally, criticism has poured in, with prominent European leaders and even Trump's political allies calling the tariff threats a grave mistake. Key figures, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US Senator Mark Kelly, cautioned that the tariffs could damage alliances and increase costs for American consumers without concrete gains.

