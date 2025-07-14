Teachers Clash with Police Over Job Cancellations in West Bengal
In West Bengal, teachers protested against the Supreme Court's annulment of their 2016 appointments, clashing with police when prevented from reaching the state secretariat. The teachers demanded reinstatement, release of exam details, and a meeting with the Chief Minister. Police deployed barricades and drones to control the situation.
In a tense standoff at Howrah Maidan, numerous teachers battled with West Bengal police after their rally, protesting the annulment of their appointments, was halted. The Supreme Court's decision earlier declared these positions tainted, resulting in the loss of approximately 26,000 jobs.
Organized by the Sikshak Adhikar Manch, the teachers demanded the publication of OMR sheets from the 2016 School Service Commission exams, clarity on tainted candidates, and reinstatement to their jobs. Despite tight security, including barricades and drone surveillance, the educators sought a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Accusations of political maneuvering surfaced as TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged opposition parties were instigating protests for political gain. Meanwhile, the state government and SSC aim to petition for a review while facing resistance in court. The scenario underscores the ongoing crisis over transparency and fairness in hiring practices.
