Dr Kenny Tenza Appointed Acting Deputy DG for Technology Innovation at DSTI

In a significant move to bolster South Africa’s science and innovation agenda, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has announced the secondment of Dr Kenny Tenza from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI). Effective 1 July 2025, Dr Tenza has assumed the role of Acting Deputy Director-General for Technology Innovation, a position he will hold for the next 12 months.

The appointment comes at a critical time for South Africa, as the government intensifies its push for re-industrialisation, economic diversification, and the development of cutting-edge technologies across key sectors.

A Seasoned Scientist with a Global Footprint

Minister Nzimande praised Dr Tenza as a highly decorated scientist and a respected academic, with an impressive track record in technology innovation and executive leadership. Tenza’s appointment, he said, is not only a testament to his scientific acumen but also an indication of the department’s commitment to strengthening its innovation ecosystem.

“Dr Tenza brings with him a wealth of experience and a distinguished profile in the science and technology domain. He has held prominent positions in leading scientific organisations both nationally and globally. His contribution to innovation-led growth is already widely recognised,” the Minister stated.

Strategic Role in Commercialisation at CSIR

Before his secondment, Dr Tenza served as the Business Development and Commercialisation Executive in the Advanced Chemistry and Life Sciences Division at the CSIR. In this capacity, he oversaw the commercialisation of proprietary intellectual property in critical sectors including:

Agriculture

Food and Nutrition

Chemical Technologies

Health and Biotechnology

Dr Tenza has been instrumental in bridging the gap between research and industrial application, ensuring that scientific breakthroughs are translated into commercial ventures and tangible societal benefits.

His leadership helped position the CSIR as a key contributor to South Africa’s innovation-driven economy, especially in transforming research outputs into market-ready products and services.

Championing South Africa’s Innovation Agenda

As Acting Deputy Director-General, Dr Tenza will be responsible for repositioning and steering DSTI’s technology innovation instruments and programmes. This includes aligning policies with global best practices, driving public-private partnerships, and enhancing support systems for startups, researchers, and SMMEs operating in tech-driven sectors.

Minister Nzimande emphasised that Tenza’s unique combination of skills makes him ideal for this transitional leadership role. These skills include:

Strategic leadership and visioning

Culture change and transformation management

Capability development and performance management

Operational and financial sustainability

Governance and policy formulation

“Dr Tenza also possesses a unique blend of executive leadership skills, which includes strategic leadership, culture change management, strategy development and implementation, financial sustainability, capability development, performance, operations, and governance,” Nzimande said.

Driving Innovation for Re-Industrialisation

Under his leadership, DSTI is expected to intensify efforts aimed at leveraging science, technology, and innovation as tools for re-industrialising South Africa. This aligns with the national goals outlined in South Africa’s Decadal Plan for Science, Technology, and Innovation, which seeks to position the country as a regional innovation hub in emerging areas such as:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Green Energy Technologies

Biotechnology and Precision Medicine

Digital Agriculture and Smart Manufacturing

Tenza’s deep understanding of technology development pipelines, from conceptualisation to commercialisation, is expected to accelerate the innovation-to-market journey, ensuring South African innovations gain both local traction and global relevance.

Call for Institutional Support and Collaboration

Minister Nzimande concluded his announcement by calling on all DSTI staff and partner entities to support Dr Tenza during his term, underscoring the need for cross-sector collaboration and institutional alignment to meet the department’s ambitious innovation goals.

“I urge the staff in the department and from our entities to support Dr Tenza in his new role,” he said, expressing confidence in the department’s collective ability to navigate the fast-changing global innovation landscape.

A Strategic Appointment at a Strategic Time

Dr Kenny Tenza’s secondment to the DSTI comes at a moment when South Africa is redefining its innovation priorities to match global standards and national imperatives. His leadership is anticipated to catalyse the development of robust, inclusive, and commercially viable innovation ecosystems, driving the country’s scientific transformation in the years to come.