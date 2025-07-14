Left Menu

Maharashtra to Enact Strict Law Against Cow Smuggling

Maharashtra plans to introduce a law to curb cow smuggling, applying the MCOCA to repeat offenders. Between 2022 to June 2025, 2,498 cow-related cases arose, leading to 4,678 arrests. Social activists and cow protectors may face bookings, but genuine cases will be reviewed and withdrawn.

Updated: 14-07-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is poised to introduce a stringent law aimed at curbing cow smuggling, employing the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to penalize repeat offenders, according to Minister Pankaj Bhoyar's statement on Monday.

During a legislative council session, Bhoyar responded to a query from BJP's Shrikant Bharatiya by revealing that the state recorded 2,498 cases of cow slaughter, illegal transportation, and beef sale from 2022 until June 2025. This period also saw 4,678 individuals arrested and 1,724 tonnes of beef seized.

The proposed law will impose MCOCA sanctions on individuals caught repeatedly engaging in these illegal activities. Bhoyar also addressed concerns about social activists and 'gaurakshaks' facing legal action, assuring that legitimate cases involving cow protectors will be reviewed and possibly withdrawn.

