Maharashtra to Enact Strict Law Against Cow Smuggling

Maharashtra is poised to introduce a stringent law aimed at curbing cow smuggling, employing the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to penalize repeat offenders, according to Minister Pankaj Bhoyar's statement on Monday.

During a legislative council session, Bhoyar responded to a query from BJP's Shrikant Bharatiya by revealing that the state recorded 2,498 cases of cow slaughter, illegal transportation, and beef sale from 2022 until June 2025. This period also saw 4,678 individuals arrested and 1,724 tonnes of beef seized.

The proposed law will impose MCOCA sanctions on individuals caught repeatedly engaging in these illegal activities. Bhoyar also addressed concerns about social activists and 'gaurakshaks' facing legal action, assuring that legitimate cases involving cow protectors will be reviewed and possibly withdrawn.