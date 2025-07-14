Left Menu

India-China Border Diplomacy: Resolving Tensions and Boosting Cooperation

India and China are working to resolve their border disputes, with India's foreign minister emphasizing the need for troop pullback and prevention of trade restrictions. Both nations aim to normalize relations, despite a history of conflicts along their 3,800 km shared border.

Updated: 14-07-2025 17:49 IST
In a move towards resolving longstanding tensions, India and China are engaged in talks to address their border disputes. India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, visiting Beijing for the first time since 2020, emphasized to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, the importance of pulling back troops and preventing restrictive trade measures to normalize relations.

India and China share a 3,800 km border that remains poorly demarcated. The countries had engaged in a deadly military clash in 2020, affecting bilateral ties. The recent thaw began in October of last year, with progress made over the past nine months towards normalizing relations. Jaishankar acknowledged the historic and ongoing challenges but highlighted significant strides in diplomacy since the October agreement to step back.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reiterated the need for a permanent solution to the border dispute, emphasizing de-escalation and mutual respect. With strategic minerals and trade in view, both nations seek to foster cooperation without clashing over critical resources. China's Vice President Han Zheng echoed the need for respectful diplomacy, calling for mutual understanding in practical cooperation.

