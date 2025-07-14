Left Menu

Grand Mufti of India Intervenes in Imminent Execution of Indian Nurse in Yemen

Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, a noted Sunni Muslim cleric, is striving to prevent the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen. She is sentenced for the 2017 murder of her Yemeni business partner. Efforts include negotiation for blood money under Shariah law; however, no formal updates exist yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:17 IST
  • India

Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, an influential Sunni Muslim cleric, is fervently working to avert the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen, sources revealed on Monday.

Musliyar, the Grand Mufti of India, has been engaging with Yemeni religious authorities following the 2017 murder case involving Priya and her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi.

Negotiations on blood money, an alternative to capital punishment under Shariah law, are ongoing, yet no official updates have been released. Meanwhile, an office at Musliyar's headquarters supports these efforts as Priya awaits her execution on July 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

