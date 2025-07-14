Grand Mufti of India Intervenes in Imminent Execution of Indian Nurse in Yemen

Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, an influential Sunni Muslim cleric, is fervently working to avert the execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen, sources revealed on Monday.

Musliyar, the Grand Mufti of India, has been engaging with Yemeni religious authorities following the 2017 murder case involving Priya and her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi.

Negotiations on blood money, an alternative to capital punishment under Shariah law, are ongoing, yet no official updates have been released. Meanwhile, an office at Musliyar's headquarters supports these efforts as Priya awaits her execution on July 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)