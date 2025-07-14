MCOCA Amendment: Tougher Stance on Drug Crimes in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Legislative Council has passed a significant amendment to the MCOCA, expanding its scope to include drug peddling and narcotics crimes. This decision is part of a broader strategy to impose harsher penalties on those involved in the drug trade.

Unanimously passed by the upper house after earlier endorsement by the assembly, the bill awaits the Governor's nod to become law, promising tougher bail conditions for arrested drug peddlers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, overseeing the home department, had previously pledged this legal strengthening.

The amendment broadens the definition of 'organized crime' within MCOCA to cover narcotics and psychotropic substances, aligning with the state's intent to include these under stringent anti-crime laws, elevating their legal implications beyond the existing NDPS Act, 1985.

