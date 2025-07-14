Gadkari Inaugurates ₹2,000 Cr NH Projects to Boost Karnataka Connectivity

In a major push to strengthen Karnataka’s road infrastructure and enhance inter-district and interstate connectivity, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for nine National Highway (NH) projects covering a total length of 88 kilometers, with a cumulative investment exceeding ₹2,000 crore. The event took place in Sagara Town of Shivamogga district, and was attended by Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi, former Karnataka Chief Minister Shri B.S. Yediyurappa, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and senior officials.

The projects, aimed at easing travel, reducing fuel consumption, and enhancing road safety, represent a major leap forward in the government’s vision of providing seamless and sustainable infrastructure development, particularly in Southern India’s hilly and coastal regions.

Sharavathi Bridge: A Gateway Between Malnad and Coastal Karnataka

Among the highlights of the projects is the newly inaugurated Sharavathi Bridge, which promises to significantly boost connectivity between Malnad and the coastal belt, two historically challenging regions to access due to difficult terrain and monsoon vulnerabilities.

The bridge is expected to:

Ease travel for pilgrims visiting key religious sites such as Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple and Kollur Mookambika Temple

Facilitate smoother transport of agricultural produce and commercial goods between Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, and Udupi

Improve disaster response and public service delivery during floods and natural emergencies in the coastal region

Bidar–Humnabad Widening on NH-367: Strengthening Northern Karnataka Links

The 47-km widening project of the Bidar–Humnabad section on NH-367 is another transformative step toward reducing travel time and improving regional mobility in northern Karnataka.

Key benefits include:

Reduced congestion between the important urban centers of Kalaburagi and Bidar

Smoother movement of industrial goods from Bidar’s industrial clusters

Greater access to educational and healthcare facilities for people living in rural belts

Shiradi Ghat Restoration on NH-75: Ensuring Year-Round Travel on Bengaluru–Mangaluru Route

The Shiradi Ghat stretch, notorious for landslides and closures during the monsoon, has now undergone vital restoration under NH-75.

These works are expected to:

Ensure safe and uninterrupted travel between Bengaluru and Mangaluru , a key commercial corridor

Boost agro and port connectivity , particularly for goods bound for Mangaluru Port

Reduce risks during the rainy season and enhance the overall resilience of the highway network

New Bridges in Shahabad and Over the Kagina River: Improved East Karnataka Connectivity

Infrastructure upgrades also include:

A Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Shahabad to eliminate level crossing delays

A new bridge over the Kagina River on NH-50, facilitating faster and safer travel between Kalaburagi and Raichur

These projects are particularly crucial for farmers and traders, as the region is a vital agricultural zone producing pulses, oilseeds, and cotton.

Safety and Efficiency Enhancements on Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway

As part of the comprehensive initiative, road safety and traffic efficiency upgrades are also underway along the Bengaluru–Mysuru Access-Controlled Expressway, one of Karnataka’s busiest arterial highways.

Improvements include:

Smart traffic management systems

Crash barriers and signages

Service lane improvements for local traffic

Measures to cut travel time and fuel consumption, thereby reducing carbon emissions and operational costs for logistics operators

This expressway is a key route for interstate travel between Karnataka and Kerala, and plays a vital role in the movement of perishable goods and passenger traffic.

Gadkari: Committed to Modern, Safer, and Sustainable Road Infrastructure

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Nitin Gadkari reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to building world-class infrastructure in Karnataka.

“These projects represent more than concrete and asphalt. They symbolize economic opportunity, regional development, and national connectivity. Our goal is to ensure last-mile connectivity, empower farmers and traders, and support religious tourism, especially in culturally significant regions like Malnad and the Western Ghats.”

Gadkari also emphasized that all projects have been designed with an emphasis on road safety, environmental sustainability, and durability, with adequate measures for drainage, slope stabilization, and roadside amenities.

Local Leaders Laud Projects as Economic Game Changers

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi hailed the projects as a “game changer for Karnataka’s economic landscape”, noting that they would contribute directly to:

Doubling farmers’ income through improved market access

Job creation in construction and transport sectors

Tourism and pilgrimage circuit development, especially in hilly areas

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa expressed gratitude to the Central government, calling the highway projects a “long-awaited dream for the people of Shivamogga and surrounding districts.”

Building Pathways to Prosperity

These nine highway projects, covering 88 kilometers and backed by an investment of over ₹2,000 crore, are more than just infrastructure upgrades—they are lifelines that connect people, markets, and opportunities across Karnataka.

From the lush hills of Malnad to the bustling corridors of Mysuru and Bidar, the roads being laid today promise a more connected, resilient, and inclusive Karnataka for tomorrow.