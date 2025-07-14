Left Menu

Maharashtra to Amend Juvenile Drug Laws and Promote Solar Energy

Maharashtra government plans to lower the juvenile age in drug cases to 16 to counteract legal loopholes exploited for narcotics peddling, announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Additionally, the government approves providing free electricity through rooftop solar panels to consumers using up to 100 units monthly.

  • India

Maharashtra is set to lower the legal age for juveniles in drug-related cases from 18 to 16, informed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This initiative aims to combat legal loopholes that allow minors to be used in drug peddling.

Fadnavis further highlighted the use of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against habitual drug traffickers to tighten the noose on repetitive offenders. Additionally, Fadnavis sought the Center's help in deporting foreign nationals involved in the drug trade by waiving minor offenses.

Further addressing the energy sector, Fadnavis announced the approval of a scheme offering free electricity up to 100 units for homes powered by rooftop solar panels. Parallelly, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik pledged to halt construction threatening mangroves and enforce prompt scrutiny on developers violating environmental norms.

