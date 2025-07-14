Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Friends' Mysterious Deaths Near Canal

Two friends, Krishnapal and Netrapal, were found dead near a canal in Kirawali, sparking a high-level police probe into a suspected double murder. Their bodies bore multiple injuries, and their mobile phones were missing. Authorities are actively investigating to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling discovery on Monday, the bodies of two friends were found in a blood-soaked condition near a canal, prompting a high-level police investigation into what is suspected to be a double murder, authorities informed.

The victims, identified as Krishnapal, 37, and Netrapal, 36, hailed from the Kirawali area and were known to be close companions, according to the police. Their disappearance was noted after Krishnapal left home on his motorcycle Sunday evening, as stated by his brother Ajaypal.

On Monday morning, their lifeless bodies, marked by multiple injuries, were found near the canal in the Kirawali police station's jurisdiction. Their motorcycle was discovered nearby, and a thorough search revealed that both individuals' mobile phones were missing. Ajaypal firmly believes it was a murder.

Panic gripped the area following the grim discovery, prompting a prompt response from senior police officials. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Atul Sharma confirmed that initial findings suggest murder, and both bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examinations. A special team is deployed, and oversight is being maintained by the ACP and the station in-charge to expedite the investigation.

