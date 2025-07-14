Tragedy at Signature Bridge: Young Man's Fatal Decision

In a tragic incident at Signature Bridge, a young man reportedly died by suicide on Monday afternoon. The 22-year-old, identified as Akash, made the fatal decision to jump from the bridge, located in north Delhi's Timarpur area.

According to police reports, Akash worked at a garment shop. Authorities believe the young man took this step following a heated argument with his partner. The police control room received an emergency call about the incident around 3.30 pm.

The deceased's body was promptly sent for a postmortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation. Further details are anticipated as the authorities continue their inquiries.

