Supreme Court to Review Appeals Delay for Convicts

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to scrutinize the plea of 10 convicts, including six on death row, concerning the delayed appeal verdicts by the Jharkhand High Court. The appeals have been pending for two to three years despite being reserved for judgment.

A Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, issued a notice to the Jharkhand government, demanding an explanation regarding the delay. Advocate Fauzia Shakil, representing the convicts, argued the high court had reserved its verdict years ago, raising concerns over the convicts' rights.

The convicts, held in Birsa Munda Central Jail and one in Dumka Central Jail, argue their fundamental rights under Article 21 are at stake due to the protracted delay. The Supreme Court seeks to establish mandatory guidelines for timely pronouncement of judgments in high courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)