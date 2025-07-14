Left Menu

Robert Vadra Faces ED Heat in UK Arms Consultant Case

Robert Vadra was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to UK arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari. The agency is investigating alleged financial links and irregularities involving Vadra. Vadra, asserting his innocence, calls the inquiry a political witch hunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:44 IST
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, spent five hours with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday. The businessman was interrogated in connection with a money laundering case orbiting UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari.

Vadra, whose questioning took place at the federal agency's office in central Delhi, was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi. During the session, which started post 11 am and concluded after 5 pm, Vadra reportedly departed for lunch at one point. His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is reportedly dissatisfied with Vadra's responses, particularly concerning his financial links with Bhandari. Having previously deferred summons due to health and travel reasons, Vadra is a focal point in three distinct money laundering investigations, including suspected land deals. The case involving Bhandari suggests Vadra had a pivotal role, a charge he vehemently disputes, attributing the inquiries to political vendettas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

