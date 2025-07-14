Global Political Pulse: A Calendar of Key Events

In a rapidly interconnected world, a parade of pivotal global events marks the international political landscape. This comprehensive schedule highlights key meetings, celebrations, and anniversaries set to unfold over the coming weeks.

From Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister's visit to New Zealand to NATO Secretary General's meeting in Washington D.C., these events underscore the diplomatic pulse. French President Emmanuel Macron is also poised to host an array of international leaders, further solidifying France as a cornerstone of global diplomacy.

Beyond political dialogues, the diary notes significant global anniversaries and cultural festivities. These include the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of nuclear attacks in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, among others, reflecting on history's poignant moments while addressing current affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)