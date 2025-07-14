Left Menu

Justice for Ajith Kumar: Relief Granted to Grieving Mother

Tamil Nadu's Co-operatives Minister K R Periyakruppan presented a Rs 7.5 lakh relief to the mother of Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard allegedly dead in police custody. The compensation was given by the state government to the grieving family at Madappuram village in Sivaganga district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:56 IST
Justice for Ajith Kumar: Relief Granted to Grieving Mother
Ajith Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has extended a helping hand to the family of Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard who reportedly died under police detention. K R Periyakruppan, the state's Co-operatives Minister, handed over a relief check of Rs 7.5 lakh to Kumar's mother on Monday.

This move, undertaken by the state government, came as a form of compensation for the loss experienced by Kumar's family. The financial support was presented at a solemn ceremony in Madappuram village, situated in the Sivaganga district.

The gesture aims to alleviate some of the immediate financial burdens faced by the family in light of this tragic incident, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death and ongoing concerns about custodial violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025