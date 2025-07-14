Justice for Ajith Kumar: Relief Granted to Grieving Mother
Tamil Nadu's Co-operatives Minister K R Periyakruppan presented a Rs 7.5 lakh relief to the mother of Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard allegedly dead in police custody. The compensation was given by the state government to the grieving family at Madappuram village in Sivaganga district.
The Tamil Nadu government has extended a helping hand to the family of Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard who reportedly died under police detention. K R Periyakruppan, the state's Co-operatives Minister, handed over a relief check of Rs 7.5 lakh to Kumar's mother on Monday.
This move, undertaken by the state government, came as a form of compensation for the loss experienced by Kumar's family. The financial support was presented at a solemn ceremony in Madappuram village, situated in the Sivaganga district.
The gesture aims to alleviate some of the immediate financial burdens faced by the family in light of this tragic incident, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death and ongoing concerns about custodial violence.
