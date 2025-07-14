Left Menu

Prachanda Pledges Support for Constitutional Amendments in Nepal

Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, CPN-Maoist Centre Chairman, expressed his support for amending Nepal's Constitution to safeguard marginalized communities' rights. Criticizing the government, he stressed the need for changes in governance, social justice, and fiscal federalism, while accusing the coalition of turning Parliament into a 'broker playground'.

Prachanda Pledges Support for Constitutional Amendments in Nepal
  Nepal

In a bold address to the House of Representatives, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', the CPN-Maoist Centre Chairman and former Prime Minister of Nepal, has vowed to back amendments to the Constitution to institutionalize the rights of marginalized communities. Prachanda underscored the necessity for these changes to ensure the inclusion of historically neglected groups.

Prachanda outlined the areas requiring constitutional amendments, including governance structure, electoral system, provincial names and boundaries, fiscal federalism, and social justice. As leader of the main opposition, he expressed readiness to galvanize the necessary two-thirds majority to enable these changes.

He also launched a scathing critique of the K P Sharma Oli-led government for failing to fulfill its promise of constitutional reforms. Prachanda accused the coalition government of the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML of degrading the Parliament into a 'playground for brokers' and neglecting crucial governance issues like corruption and economic reforms.

