Peshawar High Court Rejects PTI Petition on Reserved Seats

The Peshawar High Court dismissed a petition from Imran Khan's PTI regarding reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing previous Supreme Court approval of the High Court’s decision. The petition challenged the allocation of reserved seats, which was already corroborated by the Supreme Court and distributed by the Election Commission last month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:41 IST
Peshawar High Court Rejects PTI Petition on Reserved Seats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Peshawar High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) concerning the allocation of reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly. The court cited that the ruling has already been upheld by the Supreme Court, rendering the new petition inadmissible.

The PTI petition, submitted by provincial general secretary Ali Asghar, sought to overturn the High Court's March 2024 decision, arguing the party was excluded from the original proceedings. However, the registrar noted that the Supreme Court had already merged the verdict, supporting the High Court's ruling.

The Supreme Court confirmed the distribution of reserved seats last month, dealing a setback to PTI's attempts to secure seats for its ally, the Sunni Ittehad Council. This decision followed the Election Commission's allocation of reserved seats to other parties based on parliamentary strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

