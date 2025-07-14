Left Menu

Maharashtra to Implement Tougher Anti-Conversion Law

Maharashtra's government plans to enact a stringent anti-conversion law in the winter legislative session. Minister Pankaj Bhoyar states it'll be tougher than laws in other states. The law aims to curb forced religious conversions, highlighted by incidents like a suicide linked to conversion pressure in Sangli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:50 IST
Maharashtra to Implement Tougher Anti-Conversion Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's government is set to introduce a more rigorous anti-conversion law during the upcoming winter legislative session. According to Minister of State for Home (Rural), Pankaj Bhoyar, this legislation will surpass the stringency of existing laws in ten other Indian states.

Addressing the legislative council, Bhoyar confirmed the formation of a panel led by the Director General of Police, tasked with drafting the new, tougher law. Reports suggest the proposal has been completed and will be presented for approval in December's winter session.

The initiative emerges amid concerns about forced conversions, highlighted by recent incidents, including a suicide in Sangli district under alleged conversion pressure. Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande pressed for legislative action, citing similar laws in ten other Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025