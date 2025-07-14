Maharashtra to Implement Tougher Anti-Conversion Law

Maharashtra's government is set to introduce a more rigorous anti-conversion law during the upcoming winter legislative session. According to Minister of State for Home (Rural), Pankaj Bhoyar, this legislation will surpass the stringency of existing laws in ten other Indian states.

Addressing the legislative council, Bhoyar confirmed the formation of a panel led by the Director General of Police, tasked with drafting the new, tougher law. Reports suggest the proposal has been completed and will be presented for approval in December's winter session.

The initiative emerges amid concerns about forced conversions, highlighted by recent incidents, including a suicide in Sangli district under alleged conversion pressure. Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande pressed for legislative action, citing similar laws in ten other Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)