Delhi Assembly Winter Session Kicks Off with Key Discussions on Governance and Pollution

The Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has begun, focusing on governance, pollution, and public accountability. Delhi ministers praised the achievements of the Rekha Gupta government in the past 11 months as the Lieutenant Governor addressed the House. The session will continue until January 8.

Delhi ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday with a focus on governance, pollution, and public accountability. Delhi ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood emphasized the session's importance, noting key issues expected to be addressed during the four-day proceedings.

Sirsa praised the achievements of the Rekha Gupta government, asserting that it has accomplished more in 11 months than the previous Aam Aadmi Party administration did in 11 years. He called for discussions on pressing matters such as pollution, the CAG report, and transparency regarding the Chief Minister's residence.

With the Lieutenant Governor addressing the House, the session holds added significance as it initiates a new year of legislative activity. Focus on development, administrative efficiency, and financial discipline is expected to dominate the agenda, providing insights into the government's effectiveness in tackling civic challenges.

