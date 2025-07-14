Left Menu

Contempt in the Loo: Virtual Courtroom Mishap

A Gujarat High Court hearing saw Samad Shah face contempt proceedings after attending via livestream while relieving himself. Ordered to deposit Rs 1 lakh as penalty, Shah is ready to apologize unconditionally. The viral incident raised concerns about courtroom decorum in virtual settings post-pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:38 IST
A shocking display of impropriety occurred during a virtual Gujarat High Court hearing when an attendee was caught relieving himself. The incident prompted contempt proceedings against Samad Abdul Rehman Shah, who has been instructed to deposit Rs 1 lakh with the court's registry.

The situation unfolded on June 20 when Justice Nirzar S Desai was presiding over a case. Despite the debacle, Shah expressed readiness to offer an unconditional apology, acknowledging his disrespectful conduct during the 74-minute hearing.

As his video trended online, the court moved to censor it, aiming to protect judicial integrity. Meanwhile, since adopting digital proceedings during the pandemic, courts have had to navigate new challenges in maintaining decorum.

