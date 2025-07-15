Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Education Department Overhaul

The Supreme Court has permitted President Trump to proceed with his plan to dismantle the Education Department, affecting nearly 1,400 employees. The decision overrides a lower court's preliminary injunction, allowing the administration to fulfill a major campaign pledge amidst opposition from liberal justices.

Updated: 15-07-2025 01:02 IST
The Supreme Court has granted President Donald Trump the go-ahead to proceed with plans to dismantle the Education Department, which includes laying off approximately 1,400 employees. This decision aligns with Trump's key campaign promise.

The ruling came after the court's conservative majority overruled a preliminary injunction by US District Judge Myong Joun in Boston. Judge Joun had previously questioned the broader implications of the layoffs.

Despite opposition from the three liberal justices, the Supreme Court's action now permits the administration to continue its efforts to restructure the department significantly, a move that is anticipated to have substantial impacts on educational governance.

