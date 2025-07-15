Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Education Department Overhaul

The Supreme Court has granted President Donald Trump the go-ahead to proceed with plans to dismantle the Education Department, which includes laying off approximately 1,400 employees. This decision aligns with Trump's key campaign promise.

The ruling came after the court's conservative majority overruled a preliminary injunction by US District Judge Myong Joun in Boston. Judge Joun had previously questioned the broader implications of the layoffs.

Despite opposition from the three liberal justices, the Supreme Court's action now permits the administration to continue its efforts to restructure the department significantly, a move that is anticipated to have substantial impacts on educational governance.

