Dramatic Shooting of CPI Leader Shocks Telangana

A shocking incident unfolded in Telangana as a CPI leader was fatally shot by unknown individuals. The victim, K Chandu Naik, a prominent state council member, was targeted during a morning walk in Malakpet by assailants who arrived in a car.

The attackers, yet to be identified, fired several rounds at Naik, who was struck multiple times and succumbed to his injuries, according to a senior police official's statement to PTI.

Following the rapid escape of the culprits from the crime scene, a police team immediately initiated an investigation to apprehend those responsible for the brazen act.

(With inputs from agencies.)