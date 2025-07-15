Dramatic Shooting of CPI Leader Shocks Telangana
A CPI leader, K Chandu Naik, was killed in Telangana by unidentified assailants during a morning walk. The incident took place in Malakpet where the attackers fired multiple rounds, resulting in Naik's death. Police have initiated an investigation to track down the perpetrators.
A shocking incident unfolded in Telangana as a CPI leader was fatally shot by unknown individuals. The victim, K Chandu Naik, a prominent state council member, was targeted during a morning walk in Malakpet by assailants who arrived in a car.
The attackers, yet to be identified, fired several rounds at Naik, who was struck multiple times and succumbed to his injuries, according to a senior police official's statement to PTI.
Following the rapid escape of the culprits from the crime scene, a police team immediately initiated an investigation to apprehend those responsible for the brazen act.
