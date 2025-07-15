Left Menu

Dramatic Shooting of CPI Leader Shocks Telangana

A CPI leader, K Chandu Naik, was killed in Telangana by unidentified assailants during a morning walk. The incident took place in Malakpet where the attackers fired multiple rounds, resulting in Naik's death. Police have initiated an investigation to track down the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Telangana as a CPI leader was fatally shot by unknown individuals. The victim, K Chandu Naik, a prominent state council member, was targeted during a morning walk in Malakpet by assailants who arrived in a car.

The attackers, yet to be identified, fired several rounds at Naik, who was struck multiple times and succumbed to his injuries, according to a senior police official's statement to PTI.

Following the rapid escape of the culprits from the crime scene, a police team immediately initiated an investigation to apprehend those responsible for the brazen act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

