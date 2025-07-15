Bomb Threat at St Stephen's College Spurs Emergency Response
St Stephen's College in Delhi faced a bomb threat received via email, leading to a swift response by emergency services. The Delhi Police, bomb squad, dog squad, and fire department conducted a comprehensive search of the college premises. Further details are still awaited.
St Stephen's College, one of Delhi's prestigious institutions, received an alarming bomb threat through email on Tuesday. This prompted a rapid emergency response from multiple authorities.
The Delhi Police, along with specialized units including the bomb squad and dog squad, joined forces with the fire department to meticulously search the college. A thorough inspection was conducted to ensure safety.
As of now, details remain limited, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation as investigations continue.
