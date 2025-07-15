Left Menu

Bomb Threats Spark Emergency Response at Prestigious Delhi Institutions

St Stephen's College and St Thomas School in Delhi received bomb threats via email, leading to emergency service deployment and thorough searches. Despite the threats detailing bombs planted on premises, inspections by police and bomb squads found nothing suspicious. Previous threats affecting three schools were deemed hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Emergency services were put on high alert as St Stephen's College and St Thomas School in Delhi received alarming bomb threats via email. The threats, which claimed that explosives were planted within the institutions, prompted police, bomb squads, and the fire department to undertake exhaustive searches.

The detailed threat emails, received early Tuesday morning, warned of imminent explosions at the college, claiming deployment of IED bombs and RDX. The Delhi Police and accompanying agencies quickly secured the premises, yet after thorough investigations, nothing suspicious was discovered.

This incident follows Monday's similar hoax threats targeting three other schools in Delhi. Authorities are investigating the flurry of emails, ensuring the safety of students and staff as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

