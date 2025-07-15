EU Proposes New Humanitarian Deal with Israel for Gaza Relief
Europe's top diplomats are negotiating with Israel on a deal to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. The European Union is assessing this agreement, which comes amid calls to reassess EU-Israel relations following the long-running Gaza conflict. The deal includes much-needed food and fuel provisions to Gaza.
In an effort to alleviate suffering in Gaza, European Union diplomats are in discussions with Israel over a new humanitarian aid deal. The agreement, primarily brokered by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, seeks to provide vital food and fuel to the conflict-ridden region.
This initiative comes amid increased calls from EU member states to reevaluate ties with Israel, following contentious reports of human rights violations in Gaza. The EU's decision to scrutinize the Association Agreement with Israel appears to have influenced Israel's willingness to negotiate, according to unnamed diplomatic sources.
The EU's Foreign Affairs Council will further deliberate on this deal and other pressing international matters, including Iran's nuclear ambitions and additional sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, in a significant policy shift, US President Donald Trump has allowed the EU to fund American weapons for Ukraine, potentially pushing Russian leaders towards the negotiating table.
