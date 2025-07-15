Political Clash in Maharashtra Assembly over Defence Land Redevelopment

The legislative assembly in Maharashtra witnessed a heated exchange as Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs confronted Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai over the stalled redevelopment of defense land in Bandra. The opposition highlighted the five-year delay in securing Central approval, affecting over 9,000 shanties.

Bandra East MLA Varun Sardesai criticized the Central and state governments for the lack of progress since 2017. He questioned the coordination between the governments in transferring the 42-acre land to facilitate slum rehabilitation.

Responding for Housing Minister Eknath Shinde, Shambhuraj Desai defended the administration, citing multiple communications with the Central government. An uproar ensued, with Sena (UBT) leaders questioning Desai's authority to speak on the matter, prompting a brief adjournment of the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)