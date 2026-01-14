Amit Shah Launches Housing Redevelopment in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for a significant redevelopment project in Gujarat's Naranpura region. The project, known as 'Surya Apartment Part 2,' is an initiative by the Gujarat Housing Board aimed at enhancing residential infrastructure in the area.

An official release confirmed Amit Shah's presence at the event, where he expressed his best wishes to the beneficiaries of the redevelopment scheme. Shah's involvement underscores the government's commitment to improving living conditions for its citizens.

Earlier in the day, Shah took part in the festive spirit of Makar Sankranti, or 'Uttarayan' as it's locally known, by enjoying kite flying with his family and the local community in Naranpura, highlighting the cultural significance of the festival in Gujarat.

