Controversy Erupts Over Manikarnika Ghat Redevelopment

A redevelopment initiative at Manikarnika Ghat has sparked protests from locals who claim the city's heritage is at risk. The district administration, however, denies any destruction, stating that the efforts aim to enhance the historic site's infrastructure.

Officials conducted the demolition drive at the ancient and revered cremation ground on Tuesday, part of a broader redevelopment plan for this culturally significant Hindu site said to offer 'moksha' to devotees.

Amid the unrest, district authorities and local leaders are mediating concerns and clarifying misunderstandings, ensuring that no religious structures are harmed in this development phase.

