Controversy Erupts Over Manikarnika Ghat Redevelopment

The redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi has sparked protests from locals concerned about preserving the city's heritage. Officials assert the work aligns with plans to enhance the site without damaging its religious or cultural significance. Confusion and accusations have arisen amid the ongoing development efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:56 IST
A redevelopment initiative at Manikarnika Ghat has sparked protests from locals who claim the city's heritage is at risk. The district administration, however, denies any destruction, stating that the efforts aim to enhance the historic site's infrastructure.

Officials conducted the demolition drive at the ancient and revered cremation ground on Tuesday, part of a broader redevelopment plan for this culturally significant Hindu site said to offer 'moksha' to devotees.

Amid the unrest, district authorities and local leaders are mediating concerns and clarifying misunderstandings, ensuring that no religious structures are harmed in this development phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

