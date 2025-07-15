Punjab's Sacrilege Bill: A New Chapter in Religious Protection

The Punjab Assembly is evaluating new legislation that proposes life imprisonment for sacrilege. The bill has been forwarded to a select committee for public opinion. This legislative move seeks strict legal measures against religious scripture desecrations.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann introduced the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025, amid calls for stringent punishment for sacrilegious acts. The bill mandates strict penalties, extending to life imprisonment, for actions against religious texts like the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Bible, and Quran.

The proposed law arises after past sacrilege incidents, particularly the 2015 desecrations in Faridkot. The legislature aims to fill a legal void with comprehensive punishment across all faiths. Historically, similar bills faced challenges in gaining presidential assent due to secular considerations.