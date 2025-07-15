The Argentine Supreme Court has unveiled a trove of Nazi documents hidden within its basement archives, surfacing pivotal questions about the nation's historical ties with Nazi refugees post-World War Two. The discovery includes photographs of Hitler and thousands of membership booklets from Nazi labor organizations.

This revelation comes at a time when Argentina is earnestly addressing its dark Nazi-era history. President Javier Milei, who has a personal interest in Judaism and keenly supports Israel, has led efforts to declassify and digitize related records, offering online access to hundreds of documents for public scrutiny.

The origin of these Nazi documents, reportedly stored since the 1940s, has sparked controversy and renewed interest. Legal and historical analysts are skeptical of the court's narrative, suspecting that these materials might reveal previously unknown details about Nazi activities in Argentina.

