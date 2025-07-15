Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail in Defamation Case: Courtroom Drama Unfolds
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and leader of the opposition, received bail in a Lucknow court for a defamation case linked to his remarks on Army personnel during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The case was initiated by a retired Army director over comments made about the India-China border clashes.
In a significant courtroom development, Rahul Gandhi, the prominent leader of the opposition and Congress MP, was granted bail on Tuesday by a Lucknow court. The bail follows his appearance related to a defamation case, stemming from remarks allegedly made about Indian soldiers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022.
The court proceedings resulted from a complaint by Uday Shankar Srivastava, a retired director in the Border Roads Organisation, who was reportedly offended by Gandhi's comments referencing clashes between Indian and Chinese forces. Following an unsuccessful appeal for relief in a higher court, Gandhi attended the hearing, which saw heightened security measures.
Ahead of his return to Delhi, Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress party officials, fulfilled all court requirements, including a bond, to secure his temporary freedom. His upcoming itinerary includes a visit to his constituency, Raebareli. This case highlights the ongoing political and legal battles faced by the Congress leader.