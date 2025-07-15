Record Turnout as 2025 Western Cape Youth Career Expo Empowers Over 11,500

The 2025 edition of the Western Cape Youth in Action Career Expo has been widely lauded as a remarkable success, drawing more than 11,500 enthusiastic attendees, more than double the number recorded in 2024. Hosted earlier this month at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the event showcased a vibrant convergence of opportunity, empowerment, and career inspiration for thousands of young South Africans.

Organised by the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) in collaboration with the CTICC’s marketing team, the expo served as a dynamic platform for learners and job seekers—particularly those from underserved communities and schools—to engage directly with education providers, training institutions, bursary sponsors, and employers.

Inclusive and Impact-Driven Approach

This year’s theme focused heavily on inclusivity and accessibility, ensuring that young people with disabilities, learners from rural and remote communities, and underprivileged schools had equal access to the event’s many offerings.

Transportation support was provided by key partners including the City of Cape Town and Gift of the Givers, with buses deployed to ferry learners from distant areas such as Toews River, ensuring that no geography stood in the way of opportunity.

Dr Ismail Teladia, Senior Curriculum Planner for Life Orientation at WCED, emphasized the alignment of the expo with the national Life Orientation curriculum. “This event gives real-life context to the world of work component in the classroom, connecting theory with practical exposure,” he said.

Massive Institutional and Public Sector Participation

Over 171 exhibitors participated in the two-day expo, presenting an expansive range of career options and study opportunities. These included:

Public universities such as North West University, Rhodes University, the University of the Free State

Specialized training institutions like Focus Air, a Durban-based aviation academy

Bursary and financial aid providers, skills development bodies, and recruitment firms

Many of these exhibitors came from outside the Western Cape, indicating growing national interest and the increasing prestige of the expo as a youth engagement model.

Despite adverse weather conditions, the CTICC saw a constant flow of visitors, with learners, educators, and parents actively participating in career workshops, information sessions, and networking opportunities with recruiters and education professionals.

Dignitary Support and Government Presence

The event also attracted a high-profile delegation of dignitaries and government representatives, underscoring its importance on the national youth development calendar. Key guests included:

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman , Founder of Gift of the Givers

Deputy Mayor of Cape Town , Eddie Andrews

Deputy Minister in the Presidency , Nonceba Mhlauli

Western Cape Agriculture MEC, Dr Ivan Meyer

All commended the expo for its wide-reaching impact, with many remarking on the transformative potential it holds for learners facing barriers to access and information.

A Vision for the Future

In his closing remarks, Dr Teladia extended gratitude to the participating institutions, government departments, NGOs, volunteers, and community leaders whose collaboration made the expo a success. “This event is not just a showcase—it is a launchpad for dreams,” he said.

Teladia confirmed that planning for the 2026 Youth in Action Career Expo is already underway, with aims to scale the initiative even further, deepen industry involvement, and expand inclusion across all districts in the province.

A Model for Youth Development

The Western Cape Youth in Action Career Expo stands out not just for its record-breaking attendance, but for its intentional, equitable, and comprehensive design, setting a powerful example for other provinces and youth-focused initiatives nationwide.

As South Africa continues to face youth unemployment and education access challenges, such platforms are critical in bridging the gap between aspirations and opportunities, and ensuring that every learner has a chance to explore and pursue their potential.