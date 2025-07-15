Maharashtra govt to formulate action plan for maintenance of CCTV cameras: Fadnavis

Left Menu

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said an action plan will soon be formulated for the maintenance and repair of CCTV cameras installed across the state, as many have become non-functional due to lack of proper upkeep.Replying to a question by BJP MLA Prashant Thakur in the state assembly, Fadnavis acknowledged that there were issues in the functioning of CCTVs at several locations.MLA Bhaskar Jadhav also raised a supplementary question on the matter.The chief minister said, CCTV cameras are installed in various parts of the state, but they often stop working due to inadequate maintenance.

The chief minister said, ''CCTV cameras are installed in various parts of the state, but they often stop working due to inadequate maintenance. A comprehensive action plan will soon be formulated to decide where and how these cameras should be installed and maintained. A single, unified agency will be responsible for their repair and upkeep.'' He said this move is aimed at ensuring long-term functionality and accountability in the CCTV surveillance systems across Maharashtra.

The main question was about CCTV cameras installed in Raigad district.

Fadnavis said 300 CCTV cameras had been installed in the district, of which 79 were non-functional.

