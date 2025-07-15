AU’s Reparations Agenda Gains Momentum as Mahama Urges Global Support

In a defining moment for Africa’s growing reparative justice movement, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana and the African Union (AU) Champion for Reparations, delivered a compelling address at the 7th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. His speech provided a progress report on the 2025 AU Theme of the Year: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations.”

In his powerful declaration, President Mahama made it clear that Africa’s pursuit of reparative justice has transformed from a murmur into a collective continental demand. It is a demand not only rooted in historical fact, he emphasized, but also grounded in “moral clarity and our unwavering commitment to dignity.”

A Decade-Long Vision for Reparative Justice

A key milestone highlighted in Mahama’s address was the AU Executive Council’s decision to extend the reparations agenda by a full decade, from 2026 to 2036. This strategic extension will allow the AU and its Member States to sustain momentum and institutionalize long-term action plans, Mahama noted.

“This undoubtedly affords us, as a Union, the opportunity to sustain the momentum for the realisation of this noble cause,” he stated. “It allows us to map out well-thought-out strategies to mobilise adequate resources to champion implementation of the theme domestically.”

By stretching the theme beyond a single calendar year, the AU signals its seriousness about achieving holistic, structural transformation and justice for the descendants of those historically wronged by slavery, colonization, and systemic racism.

Framing Reparations as Identity and Dignity

President Mahama made it clear that reparations are not simply about monetary compensation, but rather about restoration, restitution, and healing.

“Restitution to the African, therefore, is restoration of our full human dignity,” he stated. “It is about healing deep civilisational wounds and restoring to African peoples our rightful agency in shaping our past, present and future.”

His words resonated with the deeper spiritual and psychological aspects of reparations—reclaiming history, identity, and African self-definition. He also highlighted that reparations are central to continental unity and prosperity.

“We cannot speak of development without identity or speak of unity without acknowledging the erasure that has fractured our heritage.”

A Call for Global Partnerships and CARICOM Solidarity

Mahama’s call to action extended far beyond African borders. He invited nations within and beyond Africa to join the reparations movement and collaborate on building a more just, inclusive, and equitable global order.

A special emphasis was placed on fostering stronger partnerships with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The AU and CARICOM have long shared common ground on historical justice, as Caribbean nations also continue to demand reparations from former colonial powers for the transatlantic slave trade and centuries of exploitation.

This renewed commitment to cross-regional unity signals a global reparative movement gaining both depth and strength.

Upcoming High-Level UN Event Co-Sponsored by Ghana and Togo

Looking to the near future, Mahama announced that Ghana and Togo will co-sponsor a high-level side event during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2025. The event aims to amplify Africa’s reparations message on the global stage, attracting international allies and drawing attention to centuries of injustice that have yet to be addressed.

“As we do more to correct historical wrongs, we are reasserting our full humanity. We are reaffirming our sovereignty. We are reigniting the flame of dignity that has always burned within the African soul.”

The Africa We Want: A Future Anchored in Justice

As the African Union continues its march toward “The Africa We Want,” the push for reparative justice is becoming a pillar of African renaissance and continental sovereignty.

Mahama’s leadership, backed by growing consensus among AU Member States, shows that the reparations agenda is not a retrospective exercise in blame—but a forward-looking commitment to transformation, healing, and global equity.

This moment marks a watershed for the AU: it is no longer merely engaging in symbolic advocacy, but actively architecting systemic change. The message from Malabo is clear: Africa demands justice—not only for its past, but to unlock its full potential for the future.